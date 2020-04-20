Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/20/2020

Bitcoin has been pushing lower after breaking the wedge pattern marked in red on the hourly chart below. It seems that upside momentum has been capped recently despite the halving event coming up in May.

Even though the price has moved lower it could be worse. People usually associate volatility with cryptocurrencies but today oil traders have seen crypto-like moves in one of the world's most traded commodities. In fact today you could buy 1,500 barrels of oil for the value of 1 bitcoin!

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.55% in the session on Monday.

ETH/USD moving within consolidation mode, with market commitment nearing.

Heavy supply should be noted at the range of $180-190, capping upside.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.95% in the session on Monday.

LTC/USD pressure is back on to the downside, after the exponential gains on Thursday.

The next major area of support will be eyed back down at the $40 mark.

Image sourced from Pixabay