Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/16/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 16, 2020 4:44pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Has Moved Higher But It Failed To Take Out Some Key Levels

Bitcoin pushed higher earlier in the session but as you can see from the 1-hour chart below the asset failed to take out some key levels. BTC/USD did manage to spike through the trendline but it didn't manage to gather enough momentum to sustain the move. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Bulls Aggressively Make Advance Higher With Double-Digit Jump

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 12.35% in the session on Thursday. 

ETH/USD encountered a huge wave of buying after being under pressure on Wednesday. 

There is a known buying region down at $150, which supported Ethereum in its spike north.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD Huge Bear Flag Retest

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by+7.80 % in the session on Wednesday. 

LTC/USD encountered explosive buying down at $38.50, an unexpected surge. 

The price managed to print fresh highs for the week, following the jump north. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

