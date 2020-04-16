Market Overview

Facebook Revamps Proposed Cryptocurrency Libra
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 16, 2020 4:44pm   Comments
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s proposed cryptocurrency Libra is revamping its platform to make it more acceptable to financial regulators. 

Libra’s multicurrency stablecoin Libra will now be backed by new stablecoins, instead of by fiat currencies living in a bank account, according to Coin Telegraph. 

On Thursday, Libra co-creator David Marcus discussed the changes in a series of tweets. 

Since its launch in June 2019, Libra has had a tough time gaining approval from politicians and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In Europe, both German and French government ministers have been vocal about the proposed cryptocurrency and agreed to block it last year. 

On Thursday, Switzerland's Financial Market Supervisor said it has received an application from Facebook's Libra Association for a payment system license, according to Reuters

Facebook shares were down 0.41% at $176.25 at the close Thursday. The stock has a 52-week range between $224.20 and $137.10.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

