Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/14/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Hugging A Critical Trend Line
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.85% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD is flirting with the lower acting trend line of a possible bear flag.
Vulnerabilities remain tilted to the downside given the price is trading under $7000.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD At Risk Of A Daily Bear Flag Breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.15% in the session on Tuesday.
ETH/USD has been moving within consolidation mode over the last few sessions.
The price to move into a definitive trend needs to break down $200 to the upside, or $150 to the downside.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD Failure To Regain $50 Has Proven To Be Punishing
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.40 % in the session on Tuesday.
LTC/USD subject to deeper falling following a rejection at $50, next major support eyed at $40.
Price action has been narrowing within recent trading, ahead of a possible incoming breakout.
Image sourced from Pixabay
