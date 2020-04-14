Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/14/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 14, 2020 4:43pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/14/2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD Hugging A Critical Trend Line

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.85% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD is flirting with the lower acting trend line of a possible bear flag. 

Vulnerabilities remain tilted to the downside given the price is trading under $7000. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD At Risk Of A Daily Bear Flag Breach

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.15% in the session on Tuesday. 

ETH/USD has been moving within consolidation mode over the last few sessions.

The price to move into a definitive trend needs to break down $200 to the upside, or $150 to the downside. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD Failure To Regain $50 Has Proven To Be Punishing

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.40 % in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD subject to deeper falling following a rejection at $50, next major support eyed at $40. 

Price action has been narrowing within recent trading, ahead of a possible incoming breakout. 

Image sourced from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin cryptocurrenciesCryptocurrency News Economics Markets Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga