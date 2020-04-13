Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/13/20
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Elliott Wave Theory Projects A Test Of USD 6500 Area
Bitcoin has made a lower high on the 4-hour chart after rejecting the 55 EMA on the daily timeframe. Zooming in on the 4-hour now the lower high that was created and it stopped exactly on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. Now tracking the projections lower, the extension of 161.8% confluences with the 61.8% of the larger wave in blue. This makes the zone very strong and the probability of the target being tested is now higher.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD Testing Critical $150 Support
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 3.35% in the session on Monday.
ETH/USD is back under pressure by the bears, with the critical $150 at risk of a breach.
The next major area of interest to the upside for the bulls will be eyed at $200.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD Failure To Regain $50 Has Proven To Be Punishing
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 0.30 % in the session on Monday.
LTC/USD has lost upside momentum over the last five sessions.
The bulls failed to break down the supply in a run into the $50 mark, inviting more downside pressure.
Image sourced from Pixabay
