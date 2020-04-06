Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 4/6/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
April 06, 2020
Bitcoin Shoots Back Above $7000 Jumping A Chunky 7%

The price via the 60-minute chart view had been narrowing for most of the day, trading conditions were very much tight. Given the price behavior is was prone to a breakout, having formed a bullish pennant structure.

Market bulls were able to capitalize on this, which invited the most recent strong wave of buying pressure. BTC/USD jumped up to the highest levels that have been seen since 12 March, when the price had been hit at the time by some strong selling.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Running At Four Straight Days Of Gains As The Bulls Maintain Hope

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 0.40% in the session on Wednesday. 

ETH/USD is running towards four consecutive days in the green, despite the narrowing. 

Upside is largely limited by supply at the $140 price mark. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD Must Break Down $40 And Hold Above To Avoid Another Steep Fall

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.55 % in the session on Thursday. 

LTC/USD at present is edging towards another day in the green, which would mark the fourth.

The price continues to be limited to the upside by the barrier at the psychological $40 mark. 

Image source from Pixabay

 

