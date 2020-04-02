Binance Acquires CoinMarketCap To Make Crypto More Accessible

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchang, and blockchain company focused on crypto infrastructure, formally announced the acquisition of CoinMarketCap, a crypto-asset exchange information and ranking platform.

As part of the development, CoinMarketCap will continue to run as an independent entity and will assist Binance in making crypto assets more discoverable and efficient.

“The core DNA of CoinMarketCap is strongly aligned with Binance’s ethics and culture, from its integrity to its value of freedom, transparency, and user-focus," said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. "Our common vision will be strengthened by this acquisition to further growth and instill transparency in the industry. This will enable us to build on each other’s strengths, jointly serving as infrastructure providers of crypto.”

