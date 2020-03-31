Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/31/20

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.00% in the second half of the session.

The price is pushing for another big retest of a breached bearish flag structure.

A chunky barrier of resistance runs from $6500-$7000 price range.

Ethereum has struggled for direction on Tuesday after a bounce back from the weekend lows. Now the price has formed a wedge formation on the hourly chart and may break by the end of the US session. The 130.00 level seems to be intact after a few downside tests recently. If the level does break one of the main support levels is close to the 125.00 level and it seems to be slightly stronger.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by -0.10% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD is consolidating, upside limited to $40, support noted at $37.

The next explosive breakout will be critical for the incoming committed direction.