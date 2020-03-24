Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/24/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
March 24, 2020 5:30pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls smash out of pennant structure

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 7.50% in the second half of the session. 

The bulls successfully held above the $6000 territory, with a recent push above $6500. 

A breakout from a narrowing range has invited an opportunity to drive higher. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bulls must break down $150

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.00% in the session on Tuesday. 

ETH/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green, as the bulls attempt a rebound. 

Despite the recent bout of buying pressure, a narrow daily range remains. 

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD near-term life kicked into bulls but may prove to be unsustainable

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.300% in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green. 

There is still some risk due to a bearish pennant/flag structure via the daily. 

Image sourced by Pixabay

 

