Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/24/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 7.50% in the second half of the session.

The bulls successfully held above the $6000 territory, with a recent push above $6500.

A breakout from a narrowing range has invited an opportunity to drive higher.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.00% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green, as the bulls attempt a rebound.

Despite the recent bout of buying pressure, a narrow daily range remains.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.300% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green.

There is still some risk due to a bearish pennant/flag structure via the daily.

