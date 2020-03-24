Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/24/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls smash out of pennant structure
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 7.50% in the second half of the session.
The bulls successfully held above the $6000 territory, with a recent push above $6500.
A breakout from a narrowing range has invited an opportunity to drive higher.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD bulls must break down $150
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.00% in the session on Tuesday.
ETH/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green, as the bulls attempt a rebound.
Despite the recent bout of buying pressure, a narrow daily range remains.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD near-term life kicked into bulls but may prove to be unsustainable
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 2.300% in the session on Tuesday.
LTC/USD is running at two consecutive sessions in the green.
There is still some risk due to a bearish pennant/flag structure via the daily.
Posted-In: Bitcoin FXStreetCryptocurrency Earnings News Economics Markets General