Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/19/2020

Bitcoin has bounced today after the heavy price drop over the last few weeks. Just one month ago the price of Bitcoin rose to above 10K and now BTC/USD trades at 6,172.00 on Thursday afternoon. Despite this, the bulls have come to join the party once again and the halving event next month is projected to push up the price once again.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 8.10% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD is running towards its third session in the green, despite price narrowing.

There is a chunky barrier of resistance at the range of $135-140 capping upside.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 5.60% in the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD has smashed out of a narrowing triangular structure via the 60-minute view.

Pullbacks in the price and near-term rallies remain vulnerable to being sold.