Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic & Litecoin - American Wrap: 3/18/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 4.50% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD has been narrowing for six sessions now, at risk of another drop.

The bears will need to break down $5000 to invite another wave of downside pressure.

Ethereum Classic is struggling once again today as crypto sentiment remains weak. Looking at the chart, the green trendline is holding firm and a break above could be a good sign for the bulls. The blue support level is around 4.00 this psychological level is looking strong on an intraday basis and could be vulnerable if the bears keep control.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.60% in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing nature, pennant pattern subject to a breakout.

There is another drop very much looming, with the psychological $30 mark acting as the gateway.

Image Sourced from Pixabay