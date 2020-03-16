'One-Stop-Shop': Trading Technologies To Be Blocksize Capital's Preferred Front-End Execution Platform

Digital asset company Blocksize Capital named Trading Technologies (TT) as its preferred front-end execution platform for cryptocurrency market data.

What Happened

Trading Technologies will provide Blocksize Capital’s clients aggregated market data for over 20 cryptocurrency exchanges and crypto assets, as well as smart routing for streamlined execution of orders across multiple exchanges.

The development comes after TT positioned itself as the leader in trading execution, infrastructure and data solutions. TT’s core product portfolio includes:

Platform for futures, options and cryptocurrencies.

Order management system, charting and analytics.

Spread and algorithmic trading capabilities.

APIs and FIX Protocol.

“By partnering with Blocksize, TT is adding distribution of our crypto product suite through a regulated partner in the European region,” said Michael Unetich, VP of Cryptocurrencies at Trading Technologies. “We’re excited that they have chosen our trading platform and we look forward to playing a role in the expansion of crypto trading through banks and brokerages in Europe.

Next Steps

“Sole focus is to have the best platform out there, and there are several ways to get there,” Unetich told Benzinga.

For TT, increased connectivity to exchanges is a priority, alongside building tools that enhance front-end functionality and trading.

“People use TT for a couple of reasons. It’s a one-stop-shop to reach multiple exchanges on one screen. Think of it as if you’re trading different crypto exchanges; your choices are to have a browser for Coinbase, a browser for BitMEX, a browser for CME Group. Or, you have something like TT, [where] you have all of those on the same screen,” Unetich added.

Blocksize Capital, on the other hand, will provide professionals the ability to manage digital assets in the same manner as traditional asset classes.

To learn more about this particular development, visit tradingtechnologies.com.