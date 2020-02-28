Steven Seagal Banned From Promoting Securities For 3 Years After Publicly Endorsing Cryptocurrency

Hollywood movies actor Steven Seagal has settled charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to undisclosed payments stemming from an ICO.

What Happened

Seagal has been banned from promoting any securities, digital or otherwise, for a period of 3 years by the SEC after he failed to disclose payments related to an initial coin offering (ICO) advertising, according to the crypto publication the Block.

The actor was involved in promoting a cryptocurrency - “The Bitcoiin (B2G)” in early 2018. The SEC order states that Seagal failed to disclose he was promised $250,000 in cash and $750,000 worth of B2G tokens in exchange for endorsing the B2G cryptocurrency on his social media accounts.

Kristina Littman, Chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber Unit, said in a statement, “Celebrities are not allowed to use their social media influence to tout securities without appropriately disclosing their compensation.”

Why It Matters

In accordance with anti-touting provisions of the federal securities laws, any celebrity or other individual is bound to disclose the nature, scope, and amount of compensation received for their promotion.

Seagal will pay the SEC $157,000 in disgorgement, which is equivalent to the “actual promotional payments” that he received, plus prejudgment interest and an additional $157,000 penalty.

B2G tokens were worth $0.000176 per token at press-time, according to a data provider Coinmarketcap.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.