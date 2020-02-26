Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/26/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 26, 2020 3:56pm
Bitcoin is in free fall once again as crypto sentiment takes a dive

Bitcoin is struggling like all of the crypto majors on Wednesday afternoon and is currently over 7% lower.

The next support zone on the way down is at 8,300.00 and beyond that the psychological 8K.

The market is now consistently making lower lows and lower highs and the market is looking pretty heavy.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD heading for the big psychological $200 price mark

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 6.30% in the session on Wednesday. 

ETH/USD is exposed to a free-fall down to the psychological $200.

The bears have broken down a critical area of support, which was noted at $250-40 price range.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD floodgates are open for greater downside

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 14.50% in the session on Wednesday. 

LTC/USD is now running towards its third consecutive session firmly in the red. 

Critical demand is being broken down at the range of $70-65 via the daily. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

