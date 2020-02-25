Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/25/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 25, 2020 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/25/2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD continues to make lower high and lower low waves

Bitcoin is having a tough time at present as sentiment fails to turn once again on Tuesday.

The 4-Hour chart continues to make lower low and lower highs.

This could suggest a new Elliott wave pattern might be starting to move lower. 

A confirmation of this would be the break of 9,280.00.

The way we can tell it has begun is by the first lower high testing the 76.4% retracement level.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues to narrow within a bullish pennant

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.70% in the session on Tuesday. 

ETH/USD since 13 February has been narrowing, forming a pennant via the daily chart view.

An important area of support should be noted via the $250-40 price range, propping up ETH.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD heading for a critical supporting trend line test

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 4.30% in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD is now running towards its second consecutive session in the red. 

Critical demand should be noted at the range of $70-65 via the daily. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Emerging Markets Forex Global Econ #s Economics Markets

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga