Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/24/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 24, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: The wave pattern suggests further weakness

Bitcoin is having a down day on Monday.

The digital gold is trading over 3% lower on a bad day for cryptocurrencies.

The chart below shows the Elliott Wave count on the 4-Hour chart.

We could now be in the 3rd wave lower which is normally the longest but never the shortest wave down in the wave formation.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bullish pennant subject to a breakout

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.10% in the session on Monday. 

ETH/USD price action is moving within a narrowing pennant structure, room for the bulls to capitalize. 

Critical support should be noted via the $250-40 price range, propping up ETH.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD finds some support at 74.00

Litecoin has found some support after having a torrid start to the session on Monday.

There could be some resistance at 75.00 and 80.00 beyond that.

The volume has also picked up during this latest small buying spree.

