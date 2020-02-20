Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/20/2020

Bitcoin has just moved into positive territory.

The market found support at the 9,500 level you can see on the chart below.

This does not stop the fact there was a lower high lower low that has been created.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.70% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD price action has hit a double top area at $285 seen on 14 and 18 February.

The bears are trying to regather momentum, running at two sessions in the red.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.80% in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD bears are running at two consecutive sessions in the red.

The price is testing critical support which should be noted at $68.

