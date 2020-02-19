Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/19/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
February 19, 2020 3:16pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin has rejected 10K again but what are the technicals telling us?

Looking at the chart below you can see the main resistance holds at 10,522.51.

Beyond that 10K has been doing a good job as a support level.

On the top of the current wave, 10,300.00 is the level to watch out for.

If we break that then the chances of testing the recent highs are much better.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD set for a big retest of last week’s highs

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.00% in the session on Wednesday. 

ETH/USD price action is very much choppy, as seen over the last eight sessions. 

A chunky barrier of resistance should be noted at the $288 price mark. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD can fly if it breaks down $77-78 area

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.05% in the session on Wednesday. 

LTC/USD bulls managed to snap a three-session run of losses. 

The price is struggling at breaking down resistance seen at $77. 

Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Futures Forex Global Markets General

 

