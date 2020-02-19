Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/19/2020

Looking at the chart below you can see the main resistance holds at 10,522.51.

Beyond that 10K has been doing a good job as a support level.

On the top of the current wave, 10,300.00 is the level to watch out for.

If we break that then the chances of testing the recent highs are much better.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.00% in the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD price action is very much choppy, as seen over the last eight sessions.

A chunky barrier of resistance should be noted at the $288 price mark.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 0.05% in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD bulls managed to snap a three-session run of losses.

The price is struggling at breaking down resistance seen at $77.

