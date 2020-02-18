Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/18/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rockets back above the big $10,000 mark
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 3.40% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD is heading back for another purposeful retest of the barrier at $10,500.
The price managed to stage a rebound, after receiving support at the round figure of $9500.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD can fly if $270-290 supply zone is broken down
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.40% in the session on Tuesday.
ETH/USD price action is very much choppy, as seen over the last seven sessions.
The bulls must break down a barrier of resistance running around the $270-290 range.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD has broken out of an intraday chart pattern
Litecoin is breaking higher today like much of the other cryptos on Tuesday.
The sell-side volume is still much larger so we would need a pick up to ensure the market is behind this move.
At the moment 70.00 seems to be a good area of support for LTC/USD and a break of the 77.30 resistance would be a good sign for the bulls.
