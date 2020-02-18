Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/18/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 3.40% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is heading back for another purposeful retest of the barrier at $10,500.

The price managed to stage a rebound, after receiving support at the round figure of $9500.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.40% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD price action is very much choppy, as seen over the last seven sessions.

The bulls must break down a barrier of resistance running around the $270-290 range.

Litecoin is breaking higher today like much of the other cryptos on Tuesday.

The sell-side volume is still much larger so we would need a pick up to ensure the market is behind this move.

At the moment 70.00 seems to be a good area of support for LTC/USD and a break of the 77.30 resistance would be a good sign for the bulls.

