UEFA To Distribute 1M Blockchain-Based Mobile Tickets For Euro 2020 Championship

The Union of European Football Associations is selling about one million tickets for this year’s European Championship through a “blockchain-based mobile ticketing system.”

What Happened

The new system is designed to “make entry into the stadium smooth, safe and secure,” the UEFA said in a statement Monday.

According to the body, the use of blockchain will help fight the problem of counterfeit tickets, including replication or duplications, with “QR codes only being activated by Bluetooth once fans are in close proximity to the stadium.

The UEFA had first trialed the system in August 2018 for a game between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, and later at a wider scale again for four games at the Nations League finals in June 2019.

The mobile tickets will be delivered and utilized through a mobile application that will be available for Android and iOS devices starting May, the UEFA said.

Blockchain For Sports?

More sports bodies are experimenting with blockchain technology to enhance the fan experience.

FC Barcelona recently partnered with a blockchain startup Chiliz to launch its own token. The National Basketball Association team Sacramento Kings also tapped on blockchain earlier in January for auctioning player merchandise.

