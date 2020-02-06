Market Overview

BitTorrent CEO Justin Sun's $4.5-Million Dinner With Warren Buffett
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 06, 2020 3:33pm   Comments
Justin Sun, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, finally had his date with billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett.

A meeting was originally been planned for July 25, but was postponed after Sun fell ill. He was treated for severe pain caused by kidney stones. 

The Tron founder bid a record-setting $4,567,888 to win this year's eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Power Of One Lunch auction, which benefits the San Francisco-based nonprofit GLIDE Foundation.

Sun paid GLIDE via money transfer on June 5, and delivered an additional $100,000 this month during an employee volunteer day at GLIDE.

Sun went to dinner Jan. 23 at a private country club in Omaha, Nebraska at Buffett's suggestion, according to CoinDesk.

Sun brought several guests including Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, eToro CEO Yoni Assia,  Huobi CFO Chris Lee and Helen Hai, head of the Binance Charity Foundation.

What Is Tron?

Tron coin (Tronix) is Tron's cryptocurrency. Tron aims to facilitate content sharing between creators and consumers. It wants to break the reign of large middlemen like Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) with blockchain technology.

TRON allows the content creators to distribute directly to consumers without the need for an intermediary.

TRON, Tronix, And The Entertainment Blockchain Economy

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

