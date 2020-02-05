Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/5/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD pushing for big bull flag breakout
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 2.95% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD price action has been stuck within consolidation mode for going on eight sessions.
The key for greater upside will be for a break down of the $9500 price barrier.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD big bull flag breakout
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 5.60% in the session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD bulls are making strong strides towards a psychological $200 retest.
Near-term term price action has smashed out of a bullish flag structure, inviting a strong wave of upside momentum.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD could see a return back into $100 very soon
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 8.20% in the session on Wednesday.
LTC/USD bulls are back in control following three sessions of cooling.
The price can see a very fast return back into $100 if momentum is maintained.
image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency Earnings News Emerging Markets Emerging Market ETFs Forex Global Markets