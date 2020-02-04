Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/4/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD $9000 must hold or will be punished
Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 1.60% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD has been cooling for going into three consecutive sessions.
Critical daily resistance should be noted at the psychological $9000 price mark.
Ethereum Price Analysis: If this trendline breaks it could spell trouble
Ethereum could break the bull flag pattern on the hourly chart.
There has also been a very strong trendline that has performed well on this timeframe.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD struggling with a barrier at the $72.50 mark
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.25% in the session on Tuesday.
LTC/USD has been cooling for three sessions now.
There is much in the way of resistance in the early $70 price territory via the daily.
