Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/4/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 1.60% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD has been cooling for going into three consecutive sessions.

Critical daily resistance should be noted at the psychological $9000 price mark.

Ethereum could break the bull flag pattern on the hourly chart.

There has also been a very strong trendline that has performed well on this timeframe.

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.25% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD has been cooling for three sessions now.

There is much in the way of resistance in the early $70 price territory via the daily.