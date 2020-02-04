Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 2/4/2020

FXStreet  
February 04, 2020 4:55pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD $9000 must hold or will be punished

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 1.60% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD has been cooling for going into three consecutive sessions. 

Critical daily resistance should be noted at the psychological $9000 price mark. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: If this trendline breaks it could spell trouble

Ethereum could break the bull flag pattern on the hourly chart.

There has also been a very strong trendline that has performed well on this timeframe.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD struggling with a barrier at the $72.50 mark

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by 2.25% in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD has been cooling for three sessions now. 

There is much in the way of resistance in the early $70 price territory via the daily.  

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Emerging Market ETFs Forex Global Markets ETFs

 

