Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/30/20

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.95% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD bulls are consolidating within the $9000 zone, ahead of further potential moves north.

Upon a successful breakdown of the resistance within the $9500 area, a return to $10,000 will be eyed.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.80% in the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD price action is flirting with the upper acting trend line of a bullish channel structure.

A double top formation can be observed via the daily chart view.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 13.50% in the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD has been pushing higher more or less for the last five sessions.

The bulls are making a break above the high of last week, which could be inviting for further buyers.

