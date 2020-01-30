Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/30/20

FXStreet  
January 30, 2020 3:18pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has a heavy block of supply ahead of $10,000 to break down

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.95% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD bulls are consolidating within the $9000 zone, ahead of further potential moves north. 

Upon a successful breakdown of the resistance within the $9500 area, a return to $10,000 will be eyed. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls will need a big push to prevent double top formation

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.80% in the session on Thursday. 

ETH/USD price action is flirting with the upper acting trend line of a bullish channel structure. 

A double top formation can be observed via the daily chart view. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls making a trend defining break above last week’s high area

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 13.50% in the session on Thursday. 

LTC/USD has been pushing higher more or less for the last five sessions. 

The bulls are making a break above the high of last week, which could be inviting for further buyers. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Emerging Markets Eurozone Emerging Market ETFs Forex Global Markets

 

