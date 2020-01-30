Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/30/20
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has a heavy block of supply ahead of $10,000 to break down
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.95% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD bulls are consolidating within the $9000 zone, ahead of further potential moves north.
Upon a successful breakdown of the resistance within the $9500 area, a return to $10,000 will be eyed.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls will need a big push to prevent double top formation
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 1.80% in the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD price action is flirting with the upper acting trend line of a bullish channel structure.
A double top formation can be observed via the daily chart view.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls making a trend defining break above last week’s high area
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 13.50% in the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD has been pushing higher more or less for the last five sessions.
The bulls are making a break above the high of last week, which could be inviting for further buyers.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Emerging Markets Eurozone Emerging Market ETFs Forex Global Markets