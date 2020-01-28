Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/28/2020

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up +1.40% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD bulls are firmly back into control following a break north of $8500 again.

A big boost for the bulls as the $9000 price mark is reclaimed.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.50% in the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD has been rallying for three straight days, as the bulls resume control, following a cooling period.

The price must break above last week’s high area current resistance, for greater upside pressure.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD extends to the north, three straight days in the green, following flag breach.

Supply can be observed around the $62-64 price range.

Image Sourced from Pixabay