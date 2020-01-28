Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/28/2020

FXStreet  
January 28, 2020 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/28/2020

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls set to make a critical break above last week’s high

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up +1.40% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD bulls are firmly back into control following a break north of $8500 again.

A big boost for the bulls as the $9000 price mark is reclaimed. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD heading for a critical retest of last week’s high area

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.50% in the session on Tuesday. 

ETH/USD has been rallying for three straight days, as the bulls resume control, following a cooling period. 

The price must break above last week’s high area current resistance, for greater upside pressure. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls have room to run higher following flag breakout

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD extends to the north, three straight days in the green, following flag breach. 

Supply can be observed around the $62-64 price range. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Emerging Market ETFs Currency ETFs Forex Global Markets ETFs

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga