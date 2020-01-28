Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/28/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls set to make a critical break above last week’s high
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up +1.40% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD bulls are firmly back into control following a break north of $8500 again.
A big boost for the bulls as the $9000 price mark is reclaimed.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD heading for a critical retest of last week’s high area
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 2.50% in the session on Tuesday.
ETH/USD has been rallying for three straight days, as the bulls resume control, following a cooling period.
The price must break above last week’s high area current resistance, for greater upside pressure.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls have room to run higher following flag breakout
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Tuesday.
LTC/USD extends to the north, three straight days in the green, following flag breach.
Supply can be observed around the $62-64 price range.
