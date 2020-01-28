Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crypto Market: Cryptocurrencies Surge As Coronavirus Spreads, Singapore Brings New Regulation
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 28, 2020 4:46am   Comments
Share:
Crypto Market: Cryptocurrencies Surge As Coronavirus Spreads, Singapore Brings New Regulation

A majority of the top cryptocurrencies surged in early trade on Tuesday as stock markets retreated in the wake of the rising casualties from the novel Coronavirus in China.

What Happened

The surge in cryptocurrency's price at a time when the traditional markets are holding back also brings focus to a long-standing debate on whether they act as a safe haven during times of increased geopolitical adversities or other global risks like posed by the latest virus outbreak.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than 5% earlier this month after Iran's airstrikes at the United States military airbases in Iraq, quite in tandem with established safe havens like gold and Japanese yen. Nevertheless, cryptocurrencies have proved to be too unpredictable and not adhere to specific trends over time. Kostya Etus, a portfolio manager at CLS Investments, told CoinDesk that BTC can't yet be labeled as either a risk-on asset or a safe haven. "Bitcoin isn't really viewed as a safe-haven asset like gold or cash, and it doesn't have much in common with risk-on assets like stocks either," Etus said. "While most assets are specific to risk-on and risk-off environments, in which you could predict price reactions to certain events, bitcoin is not one of those assets." Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Tuesday announced that its Payment Services Act has come into force. The law gives the provisions for cryptocurrency businesses to register and get licensed to operate legally in the country.

Price Action

Here's how some of the cryptocurrencies traded at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data: Bitcoin was up 4.01% at $8,990.16. Ethereum (ETH), the cryptocurrency backing the namesake blockchain platform, traded 2.41% higher at $171.82. XRP (XRP), the cryptocurrency enabling the Ripple payment network, added 1.87% at 23 cents. Among Bitcoin hard forks, Bitcoin SV (BSV) added 5.5% at $297.33, while Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was up 1.04% at $363.97. The stablecoin Tether (USDT) traded at its intended price of $1. Cardano (ADA) made a notable gain of nearly 15% and traded at 5 cents. The cryptocurrency market overall added about 3.64% to its valuation at $247.69 billion. Bitcoin made up for about 66% of the overall market.

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain EthereumCryptocurrency Government News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GBTC)

PreMarket Prep Recap: Calm In The Eye Of The Storm
PreMarket Prep Recap: Intel's Big Beat And Simple Technical Analysis At Work In Boeing
Amun Launches New Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product On Swiss Exchange
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Becomes First Bitcoin Investment Vehicle To Become SEC Reporting Company
The Repo Market Is So Broken That The Fed Wants To Change It
A Dutch Brewing Company And Grocery Conglomerate Were 2 Of The Most Actively Traded Securities On OTC Markets In December
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga