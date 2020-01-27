Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/27/2020

FXStreet  
January 27, 2020 3:48pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls smash out of flag structure

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.55% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD bulls have managed to regain control following a breakout from a flag structure. 

The price has broken back above the barrier of resistance seen at $8500.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls have a big opportunity for greater gains

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 0.80% in the session on Monday. 

ETH/USD has resumed momentum to the upside following cooling between 18-25 January.

The bulls are running towards the second session in the green, following four straight days of losses. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls must break bearish price structure

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Monday. 

LTC/USD is being capped by a large barrier seen at the $60 price mark. 

The bulls as seen across the other major altcoins have regained control. 

Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Emerging Market ETFs Forex Global Markets ETFs General

 

