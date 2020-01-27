Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/27/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls smash out of flag structure
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.55% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD bulls have managed to regain control following a breakout from a flag structure.
The price has broken back above the barrier of resistance seen at $8500.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls have a big opportunity for greater gains
Ethereum price is trading in the green by 0.80% in the session on Monday.
ETH/USD has resumed momentum to the upside following cooling between 18-25 January.
The bulls are running towards the second session in the green, following four straight days of losses.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls must break bearish price structure
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 1% in the session on Monday.
LTC/USD is being capped by a large barrier seen at the $60 price mark.
The bulls as seen across the other major altcoins have regained control.
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay
