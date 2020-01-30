62 Crazy Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets You Have To See To Believe

The NFC’s San Francisco 49ers and AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs will duke it out in Miami for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 2. Whether or not you are a fan of either team, there are fun ways of watching the “game outside the game," also known as prop bets.

Quick look: The best Super Bowl LIV prop bets for 2020:

How Long Will It Take Demi Lovato To Sing The U.S. National Anthem?

What Will Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin During The Super Bowl?

Will Shakira Have A Wardrobe Malfunction During The Halftime Show?

Will Pitbull Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?

How Many Commercials Will Run During The Super Bowl?

What Is A Prop Bet?

“Prop bets" are short for "proposition bets." Traditional prop bets may call into question events surrounding player performance. Events like the Super Bowl often take prop bets to a new level of specificity and depth.

What makes prop bets so enticing is their ability to call attention away from on the field action, and toward popular culture references off the field. For example:

Who Will The Super Bowl MVP Mention First In His Speech? Outcomes with odds:

Teammates: +125

God: +250

City: +500

Coach: +500

Owner: +1400

Family or Family Members: +700

Does not mention any of the above: +550

If you believe the Super Bowl MVP will mention his team's head coach first in their acceptance speech, you would be doing so at +500 odds. For those more familiar with horsetrack racing- +500 can be read as 5/1. In other words, every $1 wagered would yield $5 in winnings.

Super Bowl Squares

Who Will Win Super Bowl 54?

The following are the most unique prop bets for Super Bowl LIV.

National Anthem - How Long Will It Take Demi Lovato To Sing The U.S. National Anthem?

Over 2 Minutes: -240

Under 2 Minutes: +165

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato Be Wearing A Skirt, Dress Or Gown To Sing The U.S. National Anthem?

Yes: -180

No: +140

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato Forget Or Omit A Word From The National Anthem?

Yes: +450

No: -850

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato’s Hair Color Be Completely Black

Yes: -190

No: +145

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato’s Microphone Be On A Microphone Stand?

Yes: -170

No: +130

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color Be Black?

Yes: -180

No: +140

National Anthem - Will Any Player Take A Knee During The National Anthem?

Yes: +425

No: -800

National Anthem - Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than It Takes Demi Lovato To Sing The National Anthem?

Yes: -260

No: +175

Distance Of Longest Penalty In Game?

Over 15.5 Yards: -190

Under 15.5 Yards: +145

Kansas City Chiefs - Total Defense And Special Team Touchdowns

Over 1.5: +700

Under 1.5: -1600

Result Of First Coaches Challenge

Play Stands: -110

Play Overturned: -130

San Francisco 49ers - Total Defense And Special Team Touchdowns

Over 1.5 Plays: +700

Under 1.5 Plays: -1600

Total Donald Trump Tweets On Feb. 2?

Over 13.5: +135

Under 13.5: -175

What Will Happen First In The Game?

Sack: -120

Touchdown: -120

What Will Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin (BTC) During The Super Bowl?

Bitcoin Price Is More At Games End: -135

Bitcoin Price Is Less At Games End: -105

What Color Will The Liquid Be That Is Poured On The Game Winning Coach?

Red: +130

Lime/Green/Yellow: +250

Clear/Water: +450

Orange: +550

Blue: +600

Purple: +850

Which Coach Will Be Mentioned First On TV After Kickoff?

Andy Reid: -140

Kyle Shanahan: EVEN

Which Team Will Call For A Fair Catch First In Game?

San Francisco 49ers: -120

Kansas City Chiefs: -120

Who Will Be The First Team Penalized For Holding?

San Francisco 49ers: -110

Kansas City Chiefs: -130

Who Will Be The First Team Penalized For Pass Interference?

San Francisco 49ers: -130

Kansas City Chiefs: -110

Will Any Kick Be Returned For A Touchdown?

Yes: +425

No: -800

Will Donald Trump attend the game:

Yes: +300

No: -500

Will Fox Broadcast Mention The Point Spread Or Total During The Broadcast?

Yes: +175

No: -260

Will A Fan Run Onto The Field During The Game?

Yes: +650

No: -1400

Will A Non-QB Throw A Touchdown?

Yes: +340

No: -580

Will Any Member Of Barstool Sports Get Into Super Bowl Opening Night Or Coaches Interviews Using Fake Credentials?

Yes: +350

No: -600

Will Any Player Be Ejected For Throwing A Punch Or Fighting?

Yes: +750

No: -2000

Will Any Player Propose To His Girlfriend On The Field After The Game?

Yes: +550

No: -1000

Will Both Teams Combined Score 76 Or More Points To Break The Super Bowl Record?

Yes: +400

No: -700

Will Either Kicker Hit The Upright Or Crossbar On A Missed Field Goal Or Extra Point Attempt?

Yes: +350

No: -600

Will Either Team Not Punt During The Game?

Yes: +650

No: -1400

Will The Game Be Tied Again After 0-0?

Yes: -200

No: +150

Will The Kansas City Chiefs Record A Safety?

Yes: +800

No: -2500

Will The San Francisco 49ers Record A Safety?

Yes: +750

No: -2000

Will The Super Bowl Winning Team Visit The White House?

Yes: -260

No: +175

Will There Be A Safety In First Half?

Yes: +800

No: -2500

Will There Be A Flea Flicker Attempt In The Game?

Yes: +200

No: -300

Will There Be An Onside Kick Attempt In The Game?

Yes: EVEN

No: -140

How Many Commercials Will Run During The Super Bowl?

Over 92.5: -125

Under 92.5: -115

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Audi (OTC: AUDVF) Or Porsche (OTC: POAHY)

Audi: -110

Porsche: -130

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Cheetos Or Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC)

Cheetos: +130

Heinz: -170

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) Or Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP)

Coca-Cola: EVEN

Pepsi: -140

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Donald Trump Or Michael Bloomberg

Donald Trump: -330

Michael Bloomberg: +215

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Michelob Ultra (NYSE: BUD) Or Michelob Pure Gold

Michelob Ultra: -125

Michelob Pure Gold: -115

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Mountain Dew Or Toyota (NYSE: TM)

Mountain Dew: -120

Toyota: -120

Which Commercial Will Appear First: New York Life Or TurboTax

New York Life: -300

TurboTax: +200

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Pop-Tarts (NYSE: K) Or Doritos

Pop-Tarts: +170

Doritos: -250

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Pringles Or Sabra

Pringles: -220

Sabra: +155

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Squarespace Or Facebook

Squarespace: -400

Facebook: +250

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Turkish Airlines Or WeatherTech

Turkish Airlines: +160

WeatherTech: -230

Halftime Show - Will Shakira Have A Wardrobe Malfunction During The Halftime Show?

Yes: +1200

No: -7500

Halftime Show - How Many Wardrobe Changes For Jennifer Lopez?

Over 2.5: -160

Under 2.5: +120

Halftime Show - Will Any Of The Fly Girls From "In Living Color" Make An Appearance?

Yes: +425

No: -800

Halftime Show - Will DJ Khaled Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?

Yes: +175

No: -260

Halftime Show - Will Enrique Iglesias Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?

Yes: +500

No: -900

Halftime Show - Will Gloria Estefan Make An Appearance?

Yes: +235

No: -370

Halftime Show - Will Jennifer Lopez Do A Selena Cover?

Yes: +350

No: -600

Halftime Show - Will Marc Anthony Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?

Yes: +400

No: -700

Halftime Show - Will Pitbull Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?

Yes: -650

No: +375

Halftime Show - Will Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Twerk During Halftime Show?

Yes: +190

No: -290

Halftime Show - Will Will Smith Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?

Yes: +300

No: -500

Props courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag.