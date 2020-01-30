Market Overview

62 Crazy Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets You Have To See To Believe

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
The NFC’s San Francisco 49ers and AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs will duke it out in Miami for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 2. Whether or not you are a fan of either team, there are fun ways of watching the “game outside the game," also known as prop bets.

Quick look: The best Super Bowl LIV prop bets for 2020:

  • How Long Will It Take Demi Lovato To Sing The U.S. National Anthem?
  • What Will Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin During The Super Bowl?
  • Will Shakira Have A Wardrobe Malfunction During The Halftime Show?
  • Will Pitbull Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?
  • How Many Commercials Will Run During The Super Bowl?

What Is A Prop Bet?

“Prop bets" are short for "proposition bets." Traditional prop bets may call into question events surrounding player performance. Events like the Super Bowl often take prop bets to a new level of specificity and depth.

What makes prop bets so enticing is their ability to call attention away from on the field action, and toward popular culture references off the field. For example:

Who Will The Super Bowl MVP Mention First In His Speech?

Outcomes with odds:
Teammates: +125
God: +250
City: +500
Coach: +500
Owner: +1400
Family or Family Members: +700
Does not mention any of the above: +550

If you believe the Super Bowl MVP will mention his team's head coach first in their acceptance speech, you would be doing so at +500 odds. For those more familiar with horsetrack racing- +500 can be read as 5/1. In other words, every $1 wagered would yield $5 in winnings.

Super Bowl Squares

As if you needed another reason to tune in, have you seen Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl Square Sweepstakes?

The team at Rocket Mortgage is giving away $50,000 every time the score changes. Two grand prize winners will take home $500,000 during the game as well. Pick your square before the game and best of luck!

Who Will Win Super Bowl 54?

Think you know who win be crowned as NFL champions Feb. 2? Get in on the action and take our survey below!

https://forms.gle/qBJsMXsDwzgE3RQN7

The following are the most unique prop bets for Super Bowl LIV.

National Anthem - How Long Will It Take Demi Lovato To Sing The U.S. National Anthem?
Over 2 Minutes: -240
Under 2 Minutes: +165

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato Be Wearing A Skirt, Dress Or Gown To Sing The U.S. National Anthem?
Yes: -180
No: +140

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato Forget Or Omit A Word From The National Anthem?
Yes: +450
No: -850

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato’s Hair Color Be Completely Black
Yes: -190
No: +145

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato’s Microphone Be On A Microphone Stand?
Yes: -170
No: +130

National Anthem - Will Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color Be Black?
Yes: -180
No: +140

National Anthem - Will Any Player Take A Knee During The National Anthem?
Yes: +425
No: -800

National Anthem - Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than It Takes Demi Lovato To Sing The National Anthem?
Yes: -260
No: +175

Distance Of Longest Penalty In Game?
Over 15.5 Yards: -190
Under 15.5 Yards: +145

Kansas City Chiefs - Total Defense And Special Team Touchdowns
Over 1.5: +700
Under 1.5: -1600

Result Of First Coaches Challenge
Play Stands: -110
Play Overturned: -130

San Francisco 49ers - Total Defense And Special Team Touchdowns
Over 1.5 Plays: +700
Under 1.5 Plays: -1600

Total Donald Trump Tweets On Feb. 2?
Over 13.5: +135
Under 13.5: -175

What Will Happen First In The Game?
Sack: -120
Touchdown: -120

What Will Happen To The Price Of Bitcoin (BTC) During The Super Bowl?
Bitcoin Price Is More At Games End: -135
Bitcoin Price Is Less At Games End: -105

What Color Will The Liquid Be That Is Poured On The Game Winning Coach?
Red: +130
Lime/Green/Yellow: +250
Clear/Water: +450
Orange: +550
Blue: +600
Purple: +850

Which Coach Will Be Mentioned First On TV After Kickoff?
Andy Reid: -140
Kyle Shanahan: EVEN

Which Team Will Call For A Fair Catch First In Game?
San Francisco 49ers: -120
Kansas City Chiefs: -120

Who Will Be The First Team Penalized For Holding?
San Francisco 49ers: -110
Kansas City Chiefs: -130

Who Will Be The First Team Penalized For Pass Interference?
San Francisco 49ers: -130
Kansas City Chiefs: -110

Who Will The Super Bowl MVP Mention First In His Speech?
Teammates: +125
God: +250
City: +500
Coach: +500
Owner: +1400
Family or Family Members: +700
Does not mention any of the above: +550

Will Any Kick Be Returned For A Touchdown?
Yes: +425
No: -800

Will Donald Trump attend the game:
Yes: +300
No: -500

Will Fox Broadcast Mention The Point Spread Or Total During The Broadcast?
Yes: +175
No: -260

Will A Fan Run Onto The Field During The Game?
Yes: +650
No: -1400

Will A Non-QB Throw A Touchdown?
Yes: +340
No: -580

Will Any Member Of Barstool Sports Get Into Super Bowl Opening Night Or Coaches Interviews Using Fake Credentials?
Yes: +350
No: -600

Will Any Player Be Ejected For Throwing A Punch Or Fighting?
Yes: +750
No: -2000

Will Any Player Propose To His Girlfriend On The Field After The Game?
Yes: +550
No: -1000

Will Both Teams Combined Score 76 Or More Points To Break The Super Bowl Record?
Yes: +400
No: -700

Will Either Kicker Hit The Upright Or Crossbar On A Missed Field Goal Or Extra Point Attempt?
Yes: +350
No: -600

Will Either Team Not Punt During The Game?
Yes: +650
No: -1400

Will The Game Be Tied Again After 0-0?
Yes: -200
No: +150

Will The Kansas City Chiefs Record A Safety?
Yes: +800
No: -2500

Will The San Francisco 49ers Record A Safety?
Yes: +750
No: -2000

Will The Super Bowl Winning Team Visit The White House?
Yes: -260
No: +175

Will There Be A Safety In First Half?
Yes: +800
No: -2500

Will There Be A Flea Flicker Attempt In The Game?
Yes: +200
No: -300

Will There Be An Onside Kick Attempt In The Game?
Yes: EVEN
No: -140

How Many Commercials Will Run During The Super Bowl?
Over 92.5: -125
Under 92.5: -115

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Audi (OTC: AUDVF) Or Porsche (OTC: POAHY)
Audi: -110
Porsche: -130

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Cheetos Or Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC)
Cheetos: +130
Heinz: -170

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) Or Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP)
Coca-Cola: EVEN
Pepsi: -140

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Donald Trump Or Michael Bloomberg
Donald Trump: -330
Michael Bloomberg: +215

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Michelob Ultra (NYSE: BUD) Or Michelob Pure Gold
Michelob Ultra: -125
Michelob Pure Gold: -115

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Mountain Dew Or Toyota (NYSE: TM)
Mountain Dew: -120
Toyota: -120

Which Commercial Will Appear First: New York Life Or TurboTax
New York Life: -300
TurboTax: +200

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Pop-Tarts (NYSE: K) Or Doritos
Pop-Tarts: +170
Doritos: -250

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Pringles Or Sabra
Pringles: -220
Sabra: +155

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Squarespace Or Facebook
Squarespace: -400
Facebook: +250

Which Commercial Will Appear First: Turkish Airlines Or WeatherTech
Turkish Airlines: +160
WeatherTech: -230

Halftime Show - Will Shakira Have A Wardrobe Malfunction During The Halftime Show?
Yes: +1200
No: -7500

Halftime Show - How Many Wardrobe Changes For Jennifer Lopez?
Over 2.5: -160
Under 2.5: +120

Halftime Show - Will Any Of The Fly Girls From "In Living Color" Make An Appearance?
Yes: +425
No: -800

Halftime Show - Will DJ Khaled Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?
Yes: +175
No: -260

Halftime Show - Will Enrique Iglesias Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?
Yes: +500
No: -900

Halftime Show - Will Gloria Estefan Make An Appearance?
Yes: +235
No: -370

Halftime Show - Will Jennifer Lopez Do A Selena Cover?
Yes: +350
No: -600

Halftime Show - Will Marc Anthony Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?
Yes: +400
No: -700

Halftime Show - Will Pitbull Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?
Yes: -650
No: +375

Halftime Show - Will Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Twerk During Halftime Show?
Yes: +190
No: -290

Halftime Show - Will Will Smith Make An Appearance During The Halftime Show?
Yes: +300
No: -500

Props courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag.

Posted-In: Kansas City ChiefsCryptocurrency Education Sports Top Stories Markets Personal Finance General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

