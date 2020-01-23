Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/23/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears break critical $8500 support
Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 3.70% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD bears manage to break down the critical barrier of support at $8500.
Following eight sessions of consolidation, the bears are taking back control.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD $160 daily support in trouble
Ethereum price is trading in the red by -2.90% in the session on Thursday.
The last nine-day price range $175 down to a low of $160 is at risk of a breach.
Last week’s rally is at risk of being completely reversed by the bears.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD $55 breach may prove to be very punishing
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some -5.70% in the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD range of $60 to the high, $55 to the low, at high risk of a breach.
The next major supports to the downside see at; $50, $44 and $40.
