Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/21/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD at risk of pull back to $8000
Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive, up some 1.10% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath $9000 barrier and on top of critical support $8500.
The price range is narrowing which is likely to lead to an explosive breakout.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls need to break down $175 resistance
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 1.20% in the session on Wednesday.
The price range is seen at a high around $175 down to a low of $160.
Near-term price behaviour shows some vulnerabilities to the downside for ETH.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD vulnerable of potential return to $45
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 1.15% in the session on Wednesday.
LTC/USD is narrowing in terms of price action, $60 to the high, $56 to the low.
Should the bears force a breakdown of the range-block, LTC may be forced to retest the breached daily channel.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
