Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/16/2020

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
January 16, 2020 3:24pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD daily candle presents a risk of reversal

Bitcoin price is trading in the red, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD daily candle of Wednesday has formed a Doji, indicating a potential reversal.

The next major barrier of support is eyed down at the $8500 price mark. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerabilities given bearish daily candle

Ethereum price is trading in the red by -0.80% in the session on Thursday. 

The daily candle on Wednesday produces a doji candlestick to indicate a potential reversal. 

In terms next major zone of support, this is seen from a range of $160-150. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls lose control with $55-50 critical support eyed

Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some 3.50% in the session on Thursday. 

LTC/USD have lost momentum for now, as price retreats to critical demand zone. 

The price is running towards its second consecutive session in the red. 

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Commodities Forex Global Markets General

 

