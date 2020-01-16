Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/16/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD daily candle presents a risk of reversal
Bitcoin price is trading in the red, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD daily candle of Wednesday has formed a Doji, indicating a potential reversal.
The next major barrier of support is eyed down at the $8500 price mark.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerabilities given bearish daily candle
Ethereum price is trading in the red by -0.80% in the session on Thursday.
The daily candle on Wednesday produces a doji candlestick to indicate a potential reversal.
In terms next major zone of support, this is seen from a range of $160-150.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD bulls lose control with $55-50 critical support eyed
Litecoin price is trading in negative territory by some 3.50% in the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD have lost momentum for now, as price retreats to critical demand zone.
The price is running towards its second consecutive session in the red.
