Fidelity Digital Assets Extends Custody Support To London Crypto Investment Firm

Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC, an enterprise-grade custody and execution services solution for institutional investors, announced its aim to provide custody services for bitcoin held by Nickel Digital Asset Management, a London-based crypto investment firm.

“Having just entered the European market at the end of last year, we’ll continue to meet with investors who are currently investing in or planning to invest in digital assets,” Fidelity Digital Assets' Europe head Chris Tyrer told The Block. “Our focus will be on developing our European client base and delivering operational and service excellence.”

The development comes after Fidelity Investments, an investment management firm, made a strong effort to become involved in digital currencies and blockchain. Fidelity’s Digital Asset Services arm expanded to Europe in 2019, opening a U.K. branch to expand its custody and trade execution services.

“Since we entered this market, we’ve already seen a maturation of interest, which has progressed from the early adopters to more mainstream interests from the likes of family offices and endowments, for example,” Tyrer said.

Related Links:

Department Of Treasury Tests Blockchain Tech For Payments Tracking

Musician, Entrepreneur Akon Kicks Off Development Of 'Akon City'