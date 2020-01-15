Musician, Entrepreneur Akon Kicks Off Development Of 'Akon City'

Akon, an American singer of Senegalese descent, has finalized an agreement to develop his own city on a 2,000-acre property gifted to him by the president of Senegal.

In a tweet on the development, Akon said: “Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future.”

The development comes after Akon’s persistent efforts to make a difference in Africa. One of his first ventures was Akon Lighting Africa, which provides solar power to African countries, according to Decrypt.

As part of his vision, Akon City will exclusively trade a digital cash currency, Akoin.

“I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people,” Akon said.

“Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology offer a more secure currency that enables people in Africa to advance themselves independent of the government.”

Photo by U.S. Embassy Nairobi via Wikimedia.