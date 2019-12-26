Market Overview

YouTube Allegedly Taking Down Cryptocurrency-Related Videos From its Platform
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2019 5:31am   Comments
Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) video platform YouTube is taking down cryptocurrency-related videos from its platform, including the ones which don’t violate its community guidelines, the cryptocurrency community is alleging.

What Happened

Multiple users across social media, including Reddit, YouTube, and Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE: TWTR) platform, alleged that their videos were removed from the platform starting Monday.

“YouTube just removed most of my crypto videos citing ‘harmful or dangerous content’ and ‘sale of regulated goods.’[It's] been 10 years of making videos, 200k+ subs, and 7M+ views. WTF are you guys doing [TeamYouTube?],” Chris Dunn, a prominent cryptocurrency content creator, said on Monday.

YouTube’s response

YouTube said on Twitter that it is looking into the reports.
“We've seen a few similar reports, we'll pass yours along too and get back to you when we have an update. Appreciate your patience in the meantime,” YouTube said in response to a Twitter user.

Community Calls For A ‘Decentralized’ Platform

The cryptocurrency community on Twitter called for the creation of a “decentralized” social media platform, while others asked users to move to existing blockchain-based platforms.

“It may be time the [cryptocurrency] community take a stab at its own blockchain-enabled [censorship-resistant] social media platform,” Chanpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange desk Binance, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Lots of challenges, though, spam, scam, trolls, incentives, copyright, token economics, governance, stickiness, privacy, [but it’s] about time!

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that it is working on a decentralized social media standard.

Posted-In: Reddit twitterCryptocurrency News Legal Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

