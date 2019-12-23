Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/23/2019

FXStreet  
December 23, 2019 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/23/2019

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bitcoin might get stuck and It needs to take out this level

  • Bitcoin is performing well at the moment after hitting a low of 6,430 last week.
  • There are a few bullish points on the chart. One is the divergence on the RSI indicator that makes a higher low when price made a lower low. 
  • This is often a good signal for a move up or that the move lower is running out of steam.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD has to break back above $140 for hope of a recovery

  • The Ethereum price on Monday is trading in minor positive territory, seen with gains of some 0.50%, in the second half of the session. It is attempting to stabilize following the hard-hit of selling pressure, which was seen last week.
  • In terms of news flow; the Ethereum Foundation is continuing to work step by step on its Ethereum 2.0 release. The latest update covers its technical audit, extended testnet, and new block explorer. A Core Researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, Danny Ryan, detailed that Ethereum 2.0 is ready for the first technical audit of its Phase 0.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Commodities Forex Global Markets Tech

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Peak Dispensary Announces New CEO