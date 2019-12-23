Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/23/2019
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bitcoin might get stuck and It needs to take out this level
- Bitcoin is performing well at the moment after hitting a low of 6,430 last week.
- There are a few bullish points on the chart. One is the divergence on the RSI indicator that makes a higher low when price made a lower low.
- This is often a good signal for a move up or that the move lower is running out of steam.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD has to break back above $140 for hope of a recovery
- The Ethereum price on Monday is trading in minor positive territory, seen with gains of some 0.50%, in the second half of the session. It is attempting to stabilize following the hard-hit of selling pressure, which was seen last week.
- In terms of news flow; the Ethereum Foundation is continuing to work step by step on its Ethereum 2.0 release. The latest update covers its technical audit, extended testnet, and new block explorer. A Core Researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, Danny Ryan, detailed that Ethereum 2.0 is ready for the first technical audit of its Phase 0.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD has big barrier ahead in the way of greater upside
- Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 0.60%.
- LTC/USD has managed to find some firmer footing, after falling to 10-month lows last week.
- The bulls is retesting a critical area of prior support, which cushioned the price from 22 Nov - 15 Dec.
