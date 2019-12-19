McDonald's To Launch Global Mobile Payment App In UK

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is teaming up with Amsterdam-based payment processing company Adyen to create a payment platform for the fast food chain.

McDonald's will start testing Adyen's mobile app payment platform in the first quarter of 2020 in the U.K. market, the Dutch company said in a Wednesday press release.

McDonald's customers can already pay for their order through the app, but partnering with Adyen brings new benefits for the company. Some of these incremental benefits include easy onboarding for franchises and better insight on customer data, an Adyen spokeperson told Mobile Payments Today.

"We will be processing their mobile app payments to enable order ahead and deliveries," the spokesperson said. "Our goal is to make sure we make a seamless experience for the customer and franchisee. It's all about catering to evolving shopper behaviors."

McDonald's will be able to leverage Adyen's scalable platform to better "provide customers a seamless experience through a variety of payment methods that align with the unique needs of our markets," Leandro Balbinot, senior vice president of global technology and digital at McDonald's, said in a press release.

Adyen is the only unified, tech-focused payments platform, COO Kamran Zaki said in a statement.

"Working together, the mobile payment experience will be even easier for McDonald's customers."

McDonald's plans on bringing Adyen's payments platform to its global markets after an initial rollout in the U.K.

McDonald's shares were trading 0.61% higher at $196.94 at the time of publication Thursday.

