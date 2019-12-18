Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/18/19

FXStreet  
December 18, 2019 3:29pm   Comments
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Finally some support for BTC/USD

  • This chart shows the pattern break to the upside on the hourly timeframe.
  • Price has also taken out the last wave high of 6,712.48.
  • 7K could be a source for some resistance as traders often look at psychological numbers.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD $100 return is near

  • Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.30% the session on Wednesday. 
  • ETH/USD is running closer towards a big $100 return, last seen in February. 
  • The price has dropped over 35% within the last seven weeks, of which it is has been falling. 

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big pennant pattern retest eyed

  • Litecoin price is trading in the green in the session by some 7.45%. 
  • LTC/USD heading for the next critical weekly support down at $20. 
  • The bears have firmly been in control since June, after putting an end to the 2019 recovery. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets Tech General

 

