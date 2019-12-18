Following the collapse of the cryptocurrency market in June, many in the professional community have been asking big questions about what role cryptocurrencies play in society.

While Nouriel Roubini continues with his passionate assertion that 99% of cryptocurrencies are worth ZERO and that it is fintech, and not blockchain that will innovate the banking system, Fidelity, one of the largest mutual fund managers had just launched its crypto trading desks, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a partnership with Ripple's Interledger for mobile payments.

It seems that economists and digital innovators are divided on the role that cryptocurrencies and blockchain might play in the financial system.

Help. We need some insight!

Here at TheKerplunk, our CEO and founder Shazir Mucklai had the chance to interview entrepreneur, Josh Miller. Josh is the founder of multiple companies and is known for being an influencer globally.

“Cryptocurrencies can certainly be very valuable to the global economy, and to society in general. Money has always played a critical role in the evolution of society. In order to understand the role cryptocurrencies can play in our future society, let’s look at what money does,” says Josh.

Josh Miller is known for his following ventures: Invigor8 Success as a company and my part in cofounding and two years of service as COO. invigor8branding.org, success as an investor and trader in the gold and silver options markets, and for investing and being an advocate for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency since 2012.

"I work with my father David Miller and guided by our core values to seek out humanitarian and philanthropic ventures to create real lasting change, positive impact, and doing so strategically to create collaboration around key issues and find solutions that have multiple benefits. Within the Jacksonville community, and the wider United States. In education, poverty eradication, infrastructure, economic empowerment, rights of all human beings."

