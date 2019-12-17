Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/17/19
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Short, medium and long term
- The weekly chart is showing that more downside could be on the cards.
- 6270.01 is the main support on the downside and beyond that, the internal trendline might stem some losses.
- If that support is broken then it could lead to some more capitulation based on the signals on the chart.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD additional pressure is in play following bearish pennant breach
- Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 1.90% the session on Tuesday.
- ETH/USD has been at the mercy of the bears since losing the psychological $200 price mark.
- The price running closer towards a big $100 price retest, which could spark further panic selling.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD no slowdown of selling pressure with $30 mark eyed
- Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 3.25%.
- LTC/USD is in firmly heading to the south, following key technical structure breakouts.
- The next major daily support area of interest is seen down at the $30 price mark.
Image by Miloslav Hamřík from Pixabay
