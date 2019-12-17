Venezuela President's Latest Idea To Promote National Cryptocurrency Is To Hand Out Christmas Bonuses

Venezuela will pay this year's Christmas bonus to public employees, retirees, in state-backed cryptocurrency petro, the country's president Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday, according to Coindesk.

What Happened

Maduro said that the government would airdrop half a petro, worth about $30, to each beneficiary, as reported by Coindesk. To receive the benefit, employees will need to sign up on the PetroApp, the only cryptocurrency wallet supporting petro.

The PetroApp also supports bitcoin, litecoin, and dash, meaning that the beneficiaries will be able to exchange their petro for other cryptocurrencies, Coindesk noted.

Maduro also announced that the government would pay out an additional 500,000 petros from its own supplies to support local governments across the country, according to Coindesk.

Why It Matters

The petrol-backed cryptocurrency was launched by Maduro in 2018 as a supposed countermeasure against the country's sinking economy.

The minimum wage in Venezuela was hiked by 300 percent in January to about $6.70 per month, as reported by Reuters.

The $30 petro airdrop being worth significantly higher than the minimum wage is an incentive for public employees to sign up for the PetroApp, something that Maduro has been pushing for since the launch of the cryptocurrency.

In December 2018, Coindesk reported that the Venezuelan government was forcing pensioners to use Petro, by automatically swapping their balances for the cryptocurrency.

Petro has invited skepticism since day one of its launch. Wired called it "a scam on top of another scam," and a Reuters investigation in August 2018 found no signs of the cryptocurrency being used in the troubled country.

Photo Credit: Hugoshi via Wikimedia