Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/16/19
BTC/USD drops heavily by some 4% as $7000 firmly loses ground
- Bitcoin price has come under heavy selling pressure in the latter stages of trading on Monday.
- The bears attacked the psychological $7000 price mark, which gave way, likely triggering some stops to the downside.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bearish flag structure breakout allows sellers to capitalize
- Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.15% the session on Monday.
- ETH/USD has fallen over $50 within the last six weeks of trading.
- The price runs the risk of the psychological $100 mark being tested to the downside.
Litecoin Price Analysis: New wave low has been formed
- Litecoin has made a new low on the chart below.
- The price has not been this low since the first week of February 2018.
- On the weekly chart, the next support is 39.13 beyond that there is some at 36.11 and 34.38.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
