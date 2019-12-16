Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/16/19

FXStreet , Benzinga Contributor  
December 16, 2019 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/16/19

BTC/USD drops heavily by some 4% as $7000 firmly loses ground

  • Bitcoin price has come under heavy selling pressure in the latter stages of trading on Monday.
  • The bears attacked the psychological $7000 price mark, which gave way, likely triggering some stops to the downside. 

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bearish flag structure breakout allows sellers to capitalize

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.15% the session on Monday. 
  • ETH/USD has fallen over $50 within the last six weeks of trading. 
  • The price runs the risk of the psychological $100 mark being tested to the downside. 

Litecoin Price Analysis: New wave low has been formed

  • Litecoin has made a new low on the chart below.
  • The price has not been this low since the first week of February  2018. 
  • On the weekly chart, the next support is 39.13 beyond that there is some at 36.11 and 34.38.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Starbuds CEO Brian Ruden Joins Medicine Man Board