Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/12/19

FXStreet  
December 12, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD gradually grinding down critical support, but there may still be hope

  • The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in the red by some 0.11%, remaining vulnerable to an imminent potential breakout south. 
  • BTC/USD continues to hover around the lowest levels since May 2019, as the price consolidates underneath a breached pennant structure. It had been containing Bitcoin from 23 November up to 9 December. 

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD continuing to test critical $140 support

  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.13% the session on Thursday. 
  • ETH/USD is further extending to the downside following flag breakout. 
  • The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.  

Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD sitting on critical weekly support at $42

  • Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 0.50%. 
  • LTC/USD is having some trouble near-term finding a bottom, 25 November low eyed for support. 
  • The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red. 

Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

