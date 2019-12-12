Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/12/19
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD gradually grinding down critical support, but there may still be hope
- The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in the red by some 0.11%, remaining vulnerable to an imminent potential breakout south.
- BTC/USD continues to hover around the lowest levels since May 2019, as the price consolidates underneath a breached pennant structure. It had been containing Bitcoin from 23 November up to 9 December.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD continuing to test critical $140 support
- Ethereum price is trading in the red by some 0.13% the session on Thursday.
- ETH/USD is further extending to the downside following flag breakout.
- The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD sitting on critical weekly support at $42
- Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 0.50%.
- LTC/USD is having some trouble near-term finding a bottom, 25 November low eyed for support.
- The price is running towards its fourth consecutive session in the red.
Image by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay
