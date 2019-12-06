Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday morning saw 103 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteables:
- BYD (OTC: BYDDF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares actually gained 181.33%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- BYD (OTC: BYDDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $4.64, and later moved down 0.84% over the session.
- Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock hit a yearly low of $22.25 this morning. The stock was down 18.53% for the day.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Friday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares set a new yearly low of $20.68 this morning. The stock was down 14.18% on the session.
- Sankyo Co (OTC: SKXJF) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.50 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 6.94%.
- Yext (NYSE: YEXT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $12.89. Shares then traded down 15.6%.
- First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.65 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 1.16%.
- Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (OTC: GCPEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 5.71% over the session.
- Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.13 on Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.18 on Friday. The stock was down 25.81% for the day.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) shares fell to $4.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.62%.
- Jumei Intl Hldg (NYSE: JMEI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.78 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.73% over the rest of the day.
- De La Rue (OTC: DELRF) stock moved down 2.31% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.69 to open trading.
- CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 4.47%.
- Sylogist (OTC: SYZLF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.56 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.32% for the day.
- Elixinol Global (OTC: ELLXF) shares were down 4.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.62.
- Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.5% on the session.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.03 today morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
- Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) shares fell to $0.04 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.47 this morning. The stock was down 11.4% on the session.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.28 on Friday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Enthusiast Gaming (OTC: ENGMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.26 today morning. The stock traded down 6.25% over the session.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares were down 36.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.40.
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares were down 0.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.88.
- Mene (OTC: MENEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Friday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
- Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.44% on the session.
- Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ: APEN) shares moved down 5.66% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading.
- Roots (OTC: RROTF) stock hit $1.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.56% over the course of the day.
- TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) shares moved down 2.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.77 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares moved down 7.38% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.71 to begin trading.
- Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ: PNBK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.01 on Friday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.34, and later moved down 0.64% over the session.
- Lexaria Bioscience (OTC: LXRP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Friday. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.
- Heron Resources (OTC: HRLDF) shares fell to $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to begin trading.
- MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.43% on the day.
- Peninsula Energy (OTC: PENMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 28.57% on the day.
- Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded up 2.87%.
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CPHRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.14% on the session.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 7.94% on the session.
- Orvana Minerals (OTC: ORVMF) shares fell to $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.55%.
- Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 0.25% over the session.
- iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) shares fell to $0.09 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 40.07%.
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares were up 9.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.11.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) shares moved up 3.44% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
- EVIO (OTC: EVIO) stock hit $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 13.25% over the course of the day.
- Lotus Ventures (OTC: LTTSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded up 181.33% over the session.
- Petrolia Energy (OTC: BBLS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was down 14.53% for the day.
- Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Friday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Plymouth Rock (OTC: PLRTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares moved down 2.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading.
- ERBA Diagnostics (OTC: ERBA) shares moved down 13.91% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
- Vertical Computer Systems (OTC: VCSY) shares fell to $0.0034 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.67%.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.44, and later moved down 10.83% over the session.
- GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- KEFI Minerals (OTC: KFFLF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 52.09% on the session.
- Mobi724 Glb Solns (OTC: MOBIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
- KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 12.31%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.09% over the rest of the day.
- Snipp Interactive (OTC: SNIPF) shares were down 30.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- EP Energy (OTC: EPEGQ) shares moved down 3.81% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.
- Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) shares set a new yearly low of $3.00 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.
- Wellness Center USA (OTC: WCUI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 1.67%.
- Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) stock moved down 26.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Friday. The stock was down 5.79% for the day.
- White Metal Resources (OTC: TNMLF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to open trading.
- Life On Earth (OTC: LFER) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 25.0% for the day.
- Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 9.0% on the session.
- Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- RISE Life Science (OTC: MCUIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 62.73% over the session.
- Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 21.24% on the day.
- Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) shares were up 8.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Cardero Resource (OTC: CDYCF) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 44.12%.
- Fintech Select (OTC: SLXXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.72%.
- Union Dental Holdings (OTC: UDHI) stock moved down 12.5% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to open trading.
- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RSPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 52.75% on the session.
- GeoPetro Resources (OTC: GEOR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Friday. The stock was down 9.09% for the day.
- Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTC: TPAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Digatrade Financial (OTC: DIGAF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0009 to open trading.
- Visible Gold Mines (OTC: VGMIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 24.16%.
- Trans Global Group (OTC: TGGI) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- Regen BioPharma (OTC: RGBP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0002 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Grow Solutions Holdings (OTC: GRSO) stock hit $0.0016 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Mountainview Energy (OTC: MNVWF) shares moved down 87.5% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0001 to begin trading.
- M Line Holdings (OTC: MLHC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) stock hit $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- For The Earth (OTC: FTEG) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Viavid Broadcasting (OTC: VVDB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0021 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 35.48% on the day.
- New America Energy (OTC: NECA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Crumbs Bake Shop (OTC: CRMBQ) shares fell to $0.0017 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 56.41%.
- Titanium Gr (OTC: TTNUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock was down 80.0% on the session.
- Wanderport (OTC: WDRP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00305 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 6.0%.
- Seven Arts Entertainment (OTC: SAPX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 98.0% over the session.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.