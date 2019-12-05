Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 12/5/2019
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD edging out of a bullish flag structure
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD price action has broken out from a bullish flag structure via the daily view.
There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen from $7500-800 price range.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: Looking for a technical flag break to indicate a move higher
Ethereum has consolidated into a flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.
The main support level is at 144.20, while resistance is at 158.36.
There is also resistance at the top of the chart pattern and a break of 152.00 would break the pattern.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD forming a potential double bottom
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 1.30% in the session on Thursday.
XRP/USD price action is forming a potential double bottom via the daily view.
Eyes are on the neckline area of $0.2300-50 range of the noted formation.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets