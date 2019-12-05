Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 12/5/2019

FXStreet  
December 05, 2019 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - American Wrap: 12/5/2019

Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD edging out of a bullish flag structure

Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD price action has broken out from a bullish flag structure via the daily view.

There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen from $7500-800 price range. 

Ethereum Technical Analysis: Looking for a technical flag break to indicate a move higher

Ethereum has consolidated into a flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.

The main support level is at 144.20, while resistance is at 158.36.

There is also resistance at the top of the chart pattern and a break of 152.00 would break the pattern.

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD forming a potential double bottom

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 1.30% in the session on Thursday.

XRP/USD price action is forming a potential double bottom via the daily view.

Eyes are on the neckline area of $0.2300-50 range of the noted formation. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

USD/JPY Forecast: Holding Within Bearish Ground In The Short-Term