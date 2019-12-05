Bitcoin Futures Platform CEO Will Serve As Georgia Senator

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has appointed Kelly Loeffler, the CEO of Atlanta-based Bakkt LLC, as the one to replace Johnny Isakson as the state’s Senator, the Washington Post reported late Wednesday.

What Happened

Isakson is stepping down from the position at the end of the year due to health concerns, without completing his term.

Loeffler has served at the New York Stock Exchange’s parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) since 2002 in various management roles, most recently working as CEO of its Bitcoin futures trading startup Bakkt.

Governor Kemp appointed Loeffler to the position going against the wishes of President Trump, the Washington Post said.

Trump wanted Douglas A. Collins, one of his key supporters in the impeachment inquiry against him, to be Isakson’s replacement.

Trump Supporter

As if to compensate, both Kemp and Loeffler emphasized Loeffler’s unwavering support to Trump.

The businesswoman said that she is a lifelong conservative Republican, and holds pro-guns, anti-abortion, pro-Trump, and pro-Wall views.

Loeffler also dismissed concerns over her being a “centrist business executive,” according to the Post.

“No one will work harder for our state, for our nation, for our president, for our conservative values,” Loeffler said. “Here’s the thing: Contrary to what you might see in the media, not every strong American woman is liberal. Many of us are conservative — and proud of it.”